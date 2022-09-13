Kendall Jenner Serves Sporty 90’s Style In Breezy Midi Dress & Thong Sandals at U.S. Open With Boyfriend Devin Booker

Fashion Week isn’t the only place to look for style inspiration in New York this September. The U.S. Open has proved to be a major fashion moment.

Kendall Jenner is the latest star to make a fashionable statement at the tennis tournament. The runway sensation attended the finals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Sept. 11 with her boyfriend and Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner attends the men’s final on day 14 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 11, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

(L-R) Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner attend the 2022 US Open Championship match at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 11, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Jenner’s outfit was fit for the front row as she arrived in a white dress by Bottega Veneta. The garment had a V-neckline, structured bodice and A-line skirt. She accentuated the piece with a preppy navy blue sweater, which she kept tied around her midsection and later draped over her shoulders.

The model gave the look a sporty, ’90s-like feel by pairing her dress with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap and chunky gold earrings. Jenner also added black Gucci sunglasses and carried her must-haves in a chocolate brown Bottega Veneta Sardine Top Handle Bag.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to shoes, Jenner completed her look with a pair of thong-heeled sandals by The Row. The Constance Sandal features soft leather, an adjustable buckle closure and sculpted heel. Thong-heeled sandals are ideal for warm days and hangouts. While the classic flip-flop isn’t necessarily deemed a fashion shoe, its high-heeled cousin — thong-heel sandals are as fashionable as a slide gets.

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.