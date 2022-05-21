Kendall Jenner Attends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding in Italy With Devin Booker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner celebrated her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding with boyfriend Devin Booker on Saturday in Italy.

For the big day, the model wore a cream collared dress with a tan floral pattern speckling the fabric. The dress was long sleeved and a maxi length with a simple collared neckline in the shape of a v. The look was formal and simple, paired with dainty gold jewlery and black sunglasses, which Jenner wore atop her head.

The model wore strappy copper heels and a soft red lip to complete the wedding outfit.

Kendall Jenner attends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. CREDIT: Mega

Booker joined in on the wedding ceremony in an oversized white button down, layered over a white tee. The athlete wore baggy white white trousers and some silver chains, adding a bit of shine to the all-white ensemble. Booker’s shoes aren’t visible, but it’s safe to say that the star might have worn some type of sneaker or dress shoe, his two go-to shoes.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker attends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding. CREDIT: Mega

The night before Jenner was spotted heading to a celebratory dinner. She wore a black strapless corset top with a sheer maxi skirt also in black. The star wore a gigantic studded cross choker, and finished the nighttime look off with black peep-toe kitten heels.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and family seen out for dinner in Portofino before Kourtney and Travis Barkers wedding. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

Practically the whole Kardashian-Jenner family trekked to Italy this weekend for the special day, including Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and more. While the couple was legally married last month in Santa Barbara, Calif., the pair plan to have a more intimate ceremony in a rented-out castle to exchange their vows.

