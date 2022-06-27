Kendall Jenner Keeps It Casual in Crop Top, Sweat Shorts & Adidas Samba Sneakers

Kendall Jenner looked casually cool in an off-duty moment earlier today.

The model stepped out in LA on Monday leaving Soho House. For her outing, she wore a casual outfit made up of a light blue oversized Almina button down shirt over a gray cropped rib tank top from Skims. She paired the layered tops with a pair of yellow high-waisted sweat shorts. Jenner added simple, sleek black sunglasses as well as a large black tote bag to finish off the look.

Jenner leaving Soho House in LA on June 27. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Jenner opted for a classic pair of black Adidas Samba sneakers for her footwear. The timeless, soccer-influenced silhouette is one of the brand’s best-selling shoes and retails for $75 on Adidas’ website. The sneakers featured a brown sole and the brand’s oconic three stripes in a bright white color. They feature a leather upper and a lightweight EVA midsole that’s built to provide a better response on indoor surfaces.

A closer look at Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles and is known for her cool street style. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Bottega Veneta, Amina Muaddi and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Birkenstock sandals, Nike and Converse sneakers and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

