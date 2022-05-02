Kendall Jenner Easily Elevates Crop Top & Flared Pants With Heeled Ankle Boots Ahead of Met Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner took a street style ensemble to chic levels with key elements while out in New York City on Sunday. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum looked runway-ready as she arrived at the Carlyle Hotel for a Met Gala fitting.

The supermodel hit the pavement in an oversized brown suede jacket. The casual coat included wide square lapels, baggy sleeves and black zipper detailing.

Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel for fitting for the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in New York City on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jenner teamed her outwear with a white cropped tank top and cream pants. The high-waist bottoms had a flattering V-waistband, slight flare on the leg and sharp hem. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the reality star accessorized with dark square frames and a white shoulder bag. She parted her hair in the middle and styled her brunette tresses in breezy waves.

Kendall Jenner out in New York City on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it came down to the shoes, Jenner completed her look with one of her favorite go-to silhouettes — brown ankle boots. The slip-on style had a triangular pointed-toe and square heel. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Jenner is known for having a trendy and chic sartorial sense. While the television personality enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks, she likes to keep several cozy pieces in rotation. Her footwear choices usually include Bottega Veneta clogs, leather ankle boots and strappy sandals. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance and Off-White.

