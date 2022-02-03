Kendall Jenner Elevates Crop Top & Slacks With Sleek Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner is a master at making minimalist dressing look stylish.

Kendall Jenner spotted out in Los Angeles on February 2, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

On Wednesday the 26-year-old television personality was spotted heading to a restaurant in Los Angeles. Jenner stepped out of her black Ferrari wearing a sleek ensemble.

The supermodel wardered off the cool temperatures with an oversized dark blue jacket. She paired her outwear with a plunging white crop top. Her white belly shirt was a nice complement to her loose-fitting black slacks. The high-waist pants included a slightly flared leg and a button and zip closure.

Kendall Jenner spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California in sleek monochrome ensemble and black ankle boots on February 2, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star accessorized her look with a large beige tote handbag, a thin gold necklace, black sunglasses and a blue face mask.

When it came down to shoes, the socialite slipped into a pair of sharp black ankle boots. The silhouette included a pointy square-shaped toe and a short square heel.

Black ankle boots seem to be a favorite for Jenner. Last month she finished off her chic street style look with the shoe style. The reality star was likely shooting scenes for her family’s new upcoming Hulu show, simply titled, “The Kardashians.”

For the occasion, Jenner donned a business-causal look that consisted of an oversized brown checked blazer by Sandro with boot cut jeans, which gave way to a pair of black leather boots featuring a chunky block heel and trendy square-toe design. She also wore a crisp white collar shirt layered underneath the blazer, leaving it unbuttoned to reveal a plain white tee.

Click through the gallery to see Kendall Jenner’s style evolution through the years.

