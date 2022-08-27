Kendall Jenner Adds Western Flair in Brown Two-Piece Set & Shiny Black Cowboy Boots in California

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner was snapped in a sleek western-inspired look while out in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

With ‘90s style shades on, Jenner wore a brown tank top, embroidered with white wording on the bodice, and a matching maxi skirt. The Hugo Boss campaign star paired the two piece set with a black rectangular clutch and simple gold studs, accessorizing sparingly. The highly sought after model and former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore her black tresses down and parted in the middle for that popular “clean girl” look.

Adding a western flair, Jenner stepped into black shiny cowboy boots with a pronounced heel and pointy toes. The bulky shoe choice offsets the fitted set, creating an interesting silhouette that leans lopsided and oversized on bottom and slimming on top.

Kendall Jenner spotted out in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 26, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

Although these boots are a more modernized take on the iconic style, some elements of the shoe are reminiscent of the original. The cowboy boot is a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf.

This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period.

Kendall Jenner spotted out in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 26, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

When she’s not stomping her way down runways, Jenner can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots.

