Kendall Jenner Takes Street Style to Chic Levels With Yellow Graphic Mini Skirt & Knee-High Boots at LA Clippers Game

Kendall Jenner looked runway-ready while leaving the LA Clippers game at Crypto.com Stadium with her sister Kylie in LA yesterday.

The supermodel linked arms with her sister as she stepped out of the stadium. She made a case for orange as a spring staple color with her standout mini skirt and leather shoulder bag. The skirt featured a fashionable graphic print in shades of white, black, yellow and blue. The skirt had a zipper at the front that was left partially open, creating a slit-like effect. She matched the elements of white on the skirt with a crewneck tank top. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also carried a thick strapped leather bag on her shoulder.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner leave Crypto.com Arena following the Los Angeles Clippers Vs The Phoenix Suns Game in Los Angeles, Ca. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the 26-year-old slipped into a pair of black leather boots. The shoes, which boasted a pointed toe, gave her some height and cut off just below her knee. This is not the first time Jenner has been spotted sporting these go-to boots. The reality TV star was photographed wearing the same shoes in Paris earlier this year. She paired the boots with a simple black dress that featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem.

Kendall Jenner pairs a black dress with black boots for an outing in Paris on Feb. 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Jenner also joined her family on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” yesterday to promote their new Hulu show “The Kardashians,” which airs on April 14. On the show, the star wore a khaki green mini dress with off-the-shoulder long sleeves. She elevated the look with a pair of sky-high snakeskin shoes. The square-toed footwear had a thick sole and a chunky heel as well as a thick strap that clasped around her ankles.

In terms of her typical footwear, the Michael Kors model typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner can often be seen in mules and strappy sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

