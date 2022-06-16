Kendall Jenner Gives Formal Suiting Slick Finish With Barely-There Sandals for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner brought her endearingly slick style to a Hulu FYC event for her family’s reboot series, “The Kardashians.” The supermodel joined her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian at the affair, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday.

Jenner showed off her fashion credentials in a neutral ensemble that consisted of a blazer and satin midi skirt. The blouse had a low-cut plunging neckline with a form-fitting bodice and an uneven hemline. The skirt had ruched details throughout with a contoured structure.

Kendall Jenner arrives at an FYC event for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu series in Los Angeles on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The 818 Tequila Founder parted her signature brunette tresses in the middle and styled it in slight waves. She touted her essentials in a small burgundy handbag and opted for soft neutral glam. Rounding out her look was a pair of PVC sandals. The high heels featured a clear strap across the toe and around the ankle. PVC sandals re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. The reality star enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks, she also likes to keep several cozy pieces in rotation. Her footwear choices usually include Bottega Veneta clogs, leather boots and strappy sandals. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance and Off-White.

Give your next look a slick edge with see-through heels.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $48 (was $118).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $99.