Kendall Jenner Bundles Up In Orange Puffer & Pyramid Heels With Caitlyn Jenner at LA Clippers Basketball Game

Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were spotted spending some quality time together. The duo attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Jenner was supporting her boyfriend, the Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker. The supermodel bundled up in an orange puffer coat. The vibrant outerwear had a high collar, zipper fastening and two drawstrings that hung from the fitted hemline. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, the reality star paired the piece with leather flare-leg pants.

Kendall Jenner attends the Los Angeles Clippers basketball against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Damian Avitia / London Entertain

For accessories, “The Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added small hoop earrings and carried her essentials in a black shoulder bag. Jenner slicked her hair back into a low bun and went with soft glam and a neutral pout.

Finishing Jenner’s look was a set of black boots. The silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe and curved triangle heel. When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s fashion-forward shoe style moments.