Kendall Jenner Is Giving Horse Girl Energy in Flared Blue Jeans & Brown Western Boots in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner brought her red hair to Paris.

The supermodel stepped out in the City of Lights on Monday during the Paris Fashion Week. She left her hotel wearing a vintage look. The look gave off major horse girl energy, but was elevated with brown leather jacket zipped up paired with medium-wash flared leg jeans. She threw a black and brown purse over her shoulder and added rectangle sunglasses to the outfit.

Jenner debuted a new hair color on the runway at the Prada fall ’22 fashion show on Feb. 24, and it seems to be here to stay. On Monday, she covered her freshly-dyed red hair under a black and beige Siegelman Stable cap.

Jenner in Paris on Feb. 28. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star matched her shoes to her jacket with a pair of brown leather boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a thick heel reaching roughly 3 inches in height. The classic style of the Western boot matched her timeless look perfectly.

Jenner in Paris on Feb. 28. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

For footwear, the Michael Kors model typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner can often be seen in mules and strappy sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Add in brown booties to your rotation with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Josey Bootie, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Adele Heeled Dress Boots, $35

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Waxton Chelsea Boot, $149

Click through the gallery to see Kendall Jenner’s style evolution through the years.