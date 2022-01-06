Kendall Jenner Films For Hulu in a Smart, Minimalist Look Complete With Trendy Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kendall Jenner was spotted filming during an outing with a friend in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The reality star-turned-supermodel was likely shooting scenes for the family’s new upcoming Hulu show, simply titled, “The Kardashians,” which the network teased on Friday.

Jenner donned a smart look for the occasion, dressing in an oversized brown checked blazer by Sandro and boot cut jeans, which gave way to a pair of black leather boots featuring a chunky block heel and trendy square-toe design. She also wore a crisp white collar shirt layered underneath the blazer, leaving it unbuttoned to reveal a plain white tee.

Kendall Jenner steps out wearing a brown blazer, jeans and black leather boots in West Hollywood on Jan. 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Kendall Jenner wearing black leather square-toe boots boasting a chunky block heel on Jan. 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Pulling the chic street style look together effortlessly, the 26-year-old added brown sunglasses and a coordinating handbag. Jenner, who has been busy promoting her new tequila brand 818 Tequila, showed off a similar look on Instagram last month when she posed in a white button-down shirt layered over a cream-colored top and black high-rise jeans.

Kendall Jenner is seen filming while out with a friend in West Hollywood on Jan. 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Kendall Jenner is photographed making her way across the street in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Shop her shoe look.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Winnie Block Heel Booties, $170; bloomingdales.com

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Vince Kaye Block Heel Booties, $395; bloomingdales.com

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Andre Assous Vilica High Heel Booties, $199; bloomingdales.com

