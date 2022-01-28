Kendall Jenner Gets Active in Gray Hoodie, Black Stretch Pants and Nike Sneakers for Pilates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner makes activewear stylish and casual. The model was spotted with her friend Hailey Bieber for a Pilates class in Los Angeles Thursday in a sporty and functional look.

For the outfit, Jenner donned a gray baggy hoodie on top of a pair of black stretch pants that offered an effective athletic vibe. She accessorized with sleek sunglasses, a white mask and a white tote bag. She also threw on a pair of socks that were on full display as Jenner pulled them up over the bottoms of her stretch pants.

Hailey Bieber arriving to Pilates in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s black Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

To complete everything, Jenner opted for a pair of black and white Nike sneakers that incorporated a white sole and black shoelaces.

Jenner is a well-known fashion model who has a clothing aesthetic that feels trendy and modern. For example, Jenner has an affinity for styles like floral-printed puff dress and a mesh dragon dress that felt super timely and fashion-forward. When she’s off-duty, Jenner’s tastes vary between edgy bikinis and minimalist ensembles that have her special flair. For shoes, she tends to slip on heels of all designs and boots that all complete her getups seamlessly.

Jenner has made a name for herself and has posed in campaigns for luxury brands like Longchamp, Balmain, Givenchy and Burberry to name a few. She also released a clothing line that was only available for 72 hours and consisted of elevated basics like wide-leg trousers, spaghetti strap mini dresses, textured bike shorts.

Flip through the gallery to see Jenner’s style evolution through the years.

Put on a pair of black sneakers for a sporty moment.

Buy Now: Nike Air Max SC sneakers, $75.

Buy Now: Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners, $98.

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 97 Sneakers, $170.