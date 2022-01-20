Kendall Jenner Does Impractical Winter Dressing in Barely-There Bikini in the Snow With Furry Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kendall Jenner brought a summer-worthy take to winter dressing while playing in the snow.

The Teen Choice Award winner posed in a black bikini, featuring miniature triangular coverings and thin straps. “Wim Hof said ice baths,” Jenner captioned a photo dump of her moving through the snow. Her accessories remained minimal, only consisting of skinny black sunglasses.

When it came to shoes, Jenner dressed with the winter chill in mind in a pair of Miu Miu boots, worn over black knee-high socks. Part of the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, the knee-high style featured brown faux fur uppers and rounded roes. The pair gained an edge from black leather harness straps on each foot, furthering Jenner’s punky take on winter style. Jenner’s boots retail for $1,590 on Farfetch.com.

Miu Miu’s knee-high faux fur boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Furry boots like Jenner’s have risen in popularity this season, adding a cozy and whimsical take on winter dressing. Kene-and ankle-high pairs often feature shaggy uppers in a variety of colors and heel heights. Aside from the model, stars like Dua Lipa, Jessica Simpson and Kylie Jenner have been spotted in furry boots by GCDS, Acne Studios and Mou in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy heels and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

