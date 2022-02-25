Kendall Jenner Dons Vintage Cowboy Boots & Cut-Out Bathing Suit for i-D Magazine Cover

Kendall Jenner is the star of i-D magazine’s “Out of Body” issue. On the cover, she’s sporting a rosy pink Gucci bathing suit with striking cut-outs as well as short blonde hair under a black cowboy hat.

Showing off her California roots, the supermodel is also posing with a palm-tree stamped cup from the beloved In-N-Out Burger. Other photos from the sultry shoot show Jenner, 26, modeling an orange cut-out style bathing suit with black leather drawstring shorts and vintage ’70s cowboy boots courtesy of Boot Star Los Angeles.

The classic brown boots feature a two-tone design with stitching along the shaft. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star rocking cowboy boots. In May 2021, Jenner was spotted out and about wearing the iconic Western style with a dress, as well as tucked into sweatpants on another occasion.

Clearly a fan of the silhouette, she’s also worn them with shorts on various occasions. We’ve seen the cover girl in timeless brown cowboy boots, plus other pairs in more eye-catching colors like white and blue.

Kendall Jenner steps out wearing a dress with cowboy boots in Los Angeles on May 27, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

In the issue, Jenner opens up about growing up in front of the camera and the public eye and what’s next for her. She recently launched the brand 818 Tequila and became the Creative Director for FWRD.

Kendall Jenner exiting the Fendi spring ’19 show on Sept. 20, 2018 in bold teal Western boots by the Italian label. CREDIT: Splash

