Kendall Jenner Gets Sleek in Raw-Cut Dress & Barely-There Heels for 818 Tequila Launch Party

Kendall Jenner attended her own 818 Tequila event yesterday at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., and was joined by famous friends and family. They celebrated the launch of Jenner’s new Añejo Reserve tequila, the model bringing together the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber and her family.

Kendall Jenner Attends 818 Tequila Event At Soho House In Malibu on Aug 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

The former “Victorias Secret” model arrived in a cream asymmetrical Rick Owens maxi dress. The sleeveless design had a mismatched neckline high slit. Each edge of the dress from the bottom hem to the neckline was frayed slightly, conveying a distressed vibe as if the dress was made with raw fabric.

Jenner accessorized with silver tear drop earrings and wore her hair slicked back and down, parted in the middle.

The sleek look called for a sleek set of heels. The “Kardashians” star strapped on The Row’s “Bare” sandals for the big night, the style featuring skinny and 2.5-inch stiletto heels with thin, overlapping straps.

A reliable staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal adds height for a flattering silhouette. The style has been seen on many boldface names in recent weeks from Ciara to Reese Witherspoon thanks to their versatility and comfort during the warmer months.

Kendall Jenner Attends 818 Tequila Event At Soho House In Malibu on Aug 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Khloe Kardashian, Caitlin, Kris, and Kylie Jenner were also in attendance at the launch.The Jenner-backed and owned tequila line has added a new bottle to their list titled Eight Reserve.

Kim Kardashian attends 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on Aug 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner attends 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on Aug 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Khloe Kardashian attends 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on Aug 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Caitlin Jenner attends 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu on Aug 18, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

