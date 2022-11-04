Kelsea Ballerini Suits Up in Blue Corset & Sparkling Pumps To Perform With Wynonna Judd

Kelsea Ballerini suited up for her latest performance.

The country singer attended “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert,” featuring Wynonna Judd on Thursday. The event recreated The Judds 1991 “Farewell Tour.” Judd brought her tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride to the show, held at Middle Tennessee State University.

Ballerini attends The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna at Murphy Center on Nov. 03 CREDIT: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

For the concert, Ballerini went with a monochromatic look. She wore a cobalt blue satin crop top with matching pants. Her bustier top featured corset boning and her wide-leg trousers featured a high waist. During her performance with Judd, Ballerini added a matching blue blazer. She also wore minimal accessories, with just small earrings and a few dainty rings.

The “Miss Me More” singer wore another variation of a suit just the day before, wearing a sparkly matching bandeau top and a miniskirt decorated with shiny sequins worn with a blazer and metallic gold boots.

She completed her performance outfit with a pair of sparkling pointy pumps. The shoes featured rhinestones all over and a heel that elevated her look by at least 3 to 4 inches.

Footwear-wise, it seems as though the “Peter Pan” singer has integrated several recurring styles as part of her wardrobe. From boots to heels and wedges, she has stepped out in an assortment of these designs that echo her current outfit choice.

