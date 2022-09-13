Kelsea Ballerini Goes Casual Chic in Ripped Jeans & Open-Toe Heels For Brandon Maxwell NYFW’s Show 

Kelsea Ballerini had a casual fashion moment while attending the Brandon Maxwell Spring Summer 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show in New York City today.

The country music singer kept it simple but stylish with a black ruched halter neck and a pair of ripped straight-legged blue jeans. To complete the outfit, Ballerini slipped into a pair of open-toe black heels to match her top.

Kelsea Ballerini at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA Ballerini accessorized with an assortment of sparkling jewelry with multiple rings and a pair of gold hoops.

The singer’s gorgeous blond locks were pulled back into a high ponytail that was styled into soft waves. Her hair was styled by hair stylist Jennifer Yepez who has also worked with Zendaya and Blake Lively. Ballerini’s makeup was kept light and airy with a bronze smokey eye look and a nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Carolina Gonzales who has worked with Sabrina Carpenter and Gigi Hadid.

Kelsea Ballerini at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA Kelsea Ballerini at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA Other stars like Julianne Hough and Karlie Kloss also attended the Brandon Maxwell show.

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

PHOTOS: : The Most-Fashionable Female Country Stars of All Time