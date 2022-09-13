×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kelsea Ballerini Goes Casual Chic in Ripped Jeans & Open-Toe Heels For Brandon Maxwell NYFW’s Show 

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
Arrivals at Brandon Maxwell fashion show in New York City
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Faith Hill
Jennifer Nettles
View Gallery 11 Images

Kelsea Ballerini had a casual fashion moment while attending the Brandon Maxwell Spring Summer 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show in New York City today.

The country music singer kept it simple but stylish with a black ruched halter neck and a pair of ripped straight-legged blue jeans. To complete the outfit, Ballerini slipped into a pair of open-toe black heels to match her top.

Arrivals at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie's in New York City. 13 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kelsea Ballerini. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA895597_038.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelsea Ballerini at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
Ballerini accessorized with an assortment of sparkling jewelry with multiple rings and a pair of gold hoops.

The singer’s gorgeous blond locks were pulled back into a high ponytail that was styled into soft waves. Her hair was styled by hair stylist Jennifer Yepez who has also worked with Zendaya and Blake Lively. Ballerini’s makeup was kept light and airy with a bronze smokey eye look and a nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Carolina Gonzales who has worked with Sabrina Carpenter and Gigi Hadid.

Arrivals at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie's in New York City. 13 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kelsea Ballerini. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA895597_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelsea Ballerini at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
Arrivals at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie's in New York City. 13 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kelsea Ballerini. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA895597_047.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelsea Ballerini at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
Other stars like Julianne Hough and Karlie Kloss also attended the Brandon Maxwell show.

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

PHOTOS: : The Most-Fashionable Female Country Stars of All Time

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad