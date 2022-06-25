Kelsea Ballerini Ups Her Selfie Game in Light Wash Denim and White Pointed Pumps on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelsea Ballerini snapped an Instagram photo of her outfit of the day featuring some pointed pumps on Friday.

The singer took a quick picture of her ensemble from above, choosing a chic and whimsical angle for the photo. Ballerini stood outside, holding the phone above her head so she could get her shoes in the frame. The star slapped a grainy filter over the photo and called it a day.

Kelsea Ballerini taking a selfie. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Ballerini traded her usual glam for something simple. The singer wore classic high-waisted light wash denim on the bottom, the trousers having a slightly baggy quality to them. Neatly tucked into the jeans, Ballerini wore a long sleeve top in gray. The neckline of the top was plunging, shaped like a V. The top wrapped around the bodice, with the fabric criss-crossing. The singer accompanied the simple outfit with sharp silver earrings and a nude lip.

Ballerini kept her blond locks up and out of her face, keeping the look casual with an easy up-do.

As far as footwear went, Ballerini opted for something dressier, elevating the outfit. The singer donned white pointed pumps that peeked just above the hem of Ballerini’s jeans. The heels really bring the look together, taking casual items like a long sleeve shirt and basic jeans up a notch. The pointed toe on the heels commands attention, drawing the eye to the accessory first before anything else. White shoes, no matter the style, usually succeed in making an outfit look cleaner. Pumps with a good pair of jeans have become a classic combo, quickly becoming a favorite of many celebrities because of the highly popular “elevated basics” trend.

Ballerini is an American country-pop singer. The star began songwriting as a child and signed with Black River Entertainment in 2014, releasing her debut studio album the following year. Her second studio album,

“Unapologetically,” followed in 2017.

Snap a quick selfie in these sweet pointy white pumps.

