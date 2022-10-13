Kelsea Ballerini Straps Into 6-Inch Heels with Thigh-High Wrap Skirt at the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini pulled out an illuminating ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The star-studded event celebrates a year of chart-topping albums and songs and will be followed by the CMT Awards, which will premiere on Oct. 14.

Ballerini looked stunning while arriving on the black carpet. The country-pop superstar wore a vibrant yellow silk ensemble that consisted of a button-down shirt, which she left undone to create a plunging deep V-neckline. The “Heartfirst” singer teamed her top with a matching high-waist side wrap skirt. The skirt had an extreme thigh-high slit, ruffled waistline and modest train that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Ballerini simply accessorized with gold statement earrings and several midi rings. For glam, she went with a dramatic smokey eye, dust of blush, and a neutral matte pout. The entertainer parted her signature blond tresses on the side and styled them in soft beach waves.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville. CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

When it came down to the shoes, Ballerini slipped into a pair of nude strappy sandals. The silhouette had a pointy triangular outsole, laced up around her ankle and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

