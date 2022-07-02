×
Kelsea Ballerini Packs a Floral Punch in Keyhole Jumpsuit & Pink Pointy Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Kelsea Ballerini arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” yesterday packing a punch of everything floral. With such bright colors, she was the epitome of seasonal classics during an interview with substitute host Chelsea Handler. Ballerini wore a crossed-neck halter jumpsuit that had a variety of colors and floral prints.

The jumpsuit’s dark green fabric against the vivacity of the pink roses and yellow stems brought attention to the pattern. The slim-cut silhouette featured a cutout at the center of the bodice.

Kelsea Ballerini is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, California. 30 Jun 2022 Pictured: Kelsea Ballerini. Photo credit: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873794_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The accessories were kept to a minimum, besides a quaint gold ring; her blond tresses flowed behind her. The jumpsuit’s pattern wasn’t the only thing that made a statement; her pink pointy heels incorporated tulle that draped over Ballerini’s toes. The cut of tulle was elegant and acted as a 3D version of the jumpsuit’s floral prints. Completing the footwear were straps that crisscrossed over the ankles.

Kelsea Ballerini is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, California. 30 Jun 2022 Pictured: Kelsea Ballerini. Photo credit: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873794_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelsea Ballerini is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
The bright pink not only worked for the shoe, but for the garment being so visually colorful, with much pink delving in and out of the garment, the choice of shoe refocused the multicolored outfit.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

Add a pop of color to your ensemble with pointy pink pumps.

Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed-Toe Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pump, $665.

Nine West Harlowe 3 Pumps
CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Harlowe 3 Pump, $99.

Kelly & Katie Blaten Pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Blaken Pump, $60.

