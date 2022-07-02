Kelsea Ballerini Packs a Floral Punch in Keyhole Jumpsuit & Pink Pointy Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelsea Ballerini arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” yesterday packing a punch of everything floral. With such bright colors, she was the epitome of seasonal classics during an interview with substitute host Chelsea Handler. Ballerini wore a crossed-neck halter jumpsuit that had a variety of colors and floral prints.

The jumpsuit’s dark green fabric against the vivacity of the pink roses and yellow stems brought attention to the pattern. The slim-cut silhouette featured a cutout at the center of the bodice.

The accessories were kept to a minimum, besides a quaint gold ring; her blond tresses flowed behind her. The jumpsuit’s pattern wasn’t the only thing that made a statement; her pink pointy heels incorporated tulle that draped over Ballerini’s toes. The cut of tulle was elegant and acted as a 3D version of the jumpsuit’s floral prints. Completing the footwear were straps that crisscrossed over the ankles.

Kelsea Ballerini is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The bright pink not only worked for the shoe, but for the garment being so visually colorful, with much pink delving in and out of the garment, the choice of shoe refocused the multicolored outfit.

