Kelsea Ballerini Blossoms in Vibrant Floral Balenciaga Knife Boots & Mini Dress for Performance With Kelly Clarkson & Carly Pearce at CMA Awards 2022

Kelsea Ballerini brought flower power to a group performance at the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. Singing “You’re Drunk, Go Home” with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce, Ballerini wore a simple pale navy blue minidress in a strapless silhouette.

The bodycon-style piece featured a denim texture and bustier piping, given a gleaming twist from gold necklaces and thin hoop earrings.

Coordinating with Ballerini was Clarkson — wearing a belted dark denim dress with an asymmetric scarf hem and black pointed boots — and Pearce, sparkling in pale blue heeled sock boots and a jumpsuit topped with a massive bow.

Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Ballerini blossomed in a set of Balenciaga’s Knite boots. Her sock-like style featured stretchy dark green thigh-high uppers, complete with stiletto heels and elongated pointed toes. The slick set — which Kim Kardashian wore in the French label’s fall 2022 campaign — was coated in vibrant orange and yellow floral print, giving Ballerini’s attire a graphic, acidic punch.

Balenciaga’s floral over-the-knee sock boots CREDIT: Balenciaga

Ballerini’s bold onstage attire happened to be her second ensemble of the evening. The first came from her red carpet arrival, where she donned a sweeping blue gloved gown — also by Balenciaga, and also worn by Kardashian in its fall 2022 campaign — with a curved floor-length train.

Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: WireImage

The CMA Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

