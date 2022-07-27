From Bikinis to Cowboy Boots, Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Peak Summer Style Moments

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelsea Ballerini has been making the most of her summer in impeccable warm-weather fashion. The 28-year-old country singer recently posted an Instagram photoset shared on July 24 celebrating the sunny season and her off-duty summer style, modeling four of her go-to warm-weather looks for fans.

Ballerini intermingles fashion photos and videos with pictures of meals and breathtaking summer scenery. In one of the style-themed photos, Ballerini wears a pair of pristine white cowboy boots while sitting on a deck, a glass of wine in hand. In another photo and accompanying video taken on the same day, the star twirls on a cliff overlooking a beautiful beach after a hike. In the pair of shots, Ballerini wears a black tee printed with the phrase “Can’t, I’m Busy” paired with high-waisted light denim cutoffs, white braided rope slip-on sandals and a black baseball hat.

The photo set also includes a video of Ballerini playing with a husky while wearing high-waisted light denim jeans with a raw flare hem. She paired the pants with a statement yellow cropped blouse with pink florals and green leaves. In yet another image, Ballerini wears a simple black bikini while facing away from the camera, looking at a gorgeous blue summer sky and foliage.

The country-pop star recently announced a 10-night tour of major cities in the United States, her first since the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the music industry and live performances. The tour will span from late September to mid-October, hitting cities like New York, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Ballerini’s fourth studio album “Subject to Change” is set to release this year though no date has formally been announced. The singer has released two singles off the album so far, “Heartfirst” and “Love is a Cowboy.”

Put on a pair of western-inspired boots for a sleek finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden West White Leather Boots, $190.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Dagget Western Boots, $260.

CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather, $295.