Kelsea Ballerini Channels Old Hollywood Glamour on the ACM Awards Red Carpet

Kelsea Ballerini arrived in all-black at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Kelsea Ballerini at the 57th ACM Awards. CREDIT: PMC

The country-pop star appeared in full Hollywood glam in a plunging black dress with gloves to match. The dress was decorated with crystals on the bust that gave the dress a shiny touch. The textural element was much needed, as the dress was otherwise quite matte. The starlet had her hair up with some tendrils framing her face. Ballerini’s makeup is dark and smokey, matching the mood of her dress perfectly. Ballerini posed confidently before the cameras, showing off her strappy black sandal heels and a freshly done pedicure. The star is one of many to grace the red carpet. Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and many more stood in her place, posing for photos. The outfit is sexy and glamorous with a little touch of sparkle that makes the dress all the more special.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, dedicated to honoring both established and emerging country music talent, will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Parton with musicians Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett serving as co-hosts. Prior to the show, Kristin Cavallari, Elaina Smith, Priscilla Block, and Zuri Hall will serve as red carpet hosts. The show features performances from numerous musicians, including Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris. The evening’s presenters will include Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Alan Ritchson, James Patterson, Mickey Guyton, and Tom Pelphrey. The commercial-free show is also making history as the first major awards show to live stream exclusively, via Amazon’s Prime Video

