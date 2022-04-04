Kelly Rowland Serves a Street Style Moment in Skinny Jeans & Air Jordan 1 Sneakers With Son at Lakers Game

While the biggest stars in music were in Las Vegas for the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, a few musicians decided to hit up the Denver Nuggets vs the Los Angeles Lakers game.

Kelly Rowland was one of the many famous faces to attended the big game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The R&B singer turned the daytime outing into a family affair as she was joined by her eldest son, Titan Weatherspoon.

Rowland served up some casual street style fashion. Her outfit included several closet staples. The four-time Grammy Award-winning songstress wore a black leather motorcycle jacket over a basic white T-shirt that included a black graphic print. To continue with a chill vibe, Rowland slipped into a pair of light-wash skinny jeans.

In true fashion form, she elevated her look with a black fuzzy hat and Union LA x Air Jordan 1 “Retro High” Black Toe sneakers. The Union x Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Black Toe” draws inspiration from the venerable Los Angeles retailer’s love of thrifting and DIY culture. The unique silhouette comes with a white leather upper with a red accent, black Nike “Swoosh,” cream midsole and red sole. In addition to a pre-yellowed midsole for a vintage look, a mismatched collar is attached to the rest of the upper with zigzag stitching.

Rowland’s son Titan was also dressed in an outfit that was fitting for the basketball game. The 7-year-old repped his team by pairing a gray Los Angeles Lakers hoodie with shorts that had the Lakers signature purple and yellow colors and black and purple Air Jordan 13 sneakers.

