Kelly Rowland Flatters Her Feet in Quilted Peach Slides & Matching Pedicure With Son Noah in Baby Adidas Sneakers

Kelly Rowland posed on Instagram in a chic business-casual look on Tuesday. As she held her son Noah, she modeled her arrangement of neutrals and blues.

She wore her button-down opened, a peek of a black top underneath. The long-sleeve top cuffed around her wrists, and it had a bit of a baggier design as the back puffed out of her loose white trousers.

Rowland’s top and bottom were common staples of the business-casual look, and the only thing missing could be a sharp blazer. Yet, the choice of excluding outerwear was smart as for this summer season, these looser fabrics would produce a lighter feel.

The Destiny’s Child singer coordinated with quilted summer slides and a pedicure to match. The peach color added a bit of a tang to the outfit. The slides represent comfort, but the padded fabric created its own fashionable design. Slides are versatile for many summer events as they can be worn at beaches, picnics, restaurants and more.

The singer wore her hair slicked back in a bun with a middle part for a sophisticated starter. Covering her eyes, she wore a pair of white rectangular sunglasses with a dark lens. The other accessory utilized for the look included feathered dangly earrings that sat on her shoulders with a blue trim.

Meanwhile, her son Noah had on a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with Nike branding and sneakers by Adidas.

