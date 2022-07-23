Kelly Rowland Shines in Printed Knit Mini-Dress and White Thong Sandals for Tod’s Summer in the Hamptons Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Rowland was glowing gracefully in a printed dress and thong sandals at Tod’s “Summer in the Hamptons” dinner on Thursday.

The Hamptons gathering took place outside at a private residence where the space was transformed into an elegant Italian seaside terrace, as bougainvilleas accented the outdoor space. The decor complimented Rowland’s attire, as she was wearing similar colors. The singer wore a mini knitted dress with a rounded bright red neckline. The colors of the dress were an array of different red shades with hints of white and black that came together to make ovular vertical stripes shapes. The blending of colors on this garment adorned Rowland’s skin complexion beautifully, and was an unforgettable dress at this evening’s summer party.

The dress was so highly compacted in color, that a large number of accessories and jewelry would be overkill. To keep things simple, her only choice of jewelry was a pair of dangling silver earrings, hidden behind her luxurious hairstyle. The “Motivation” singer wore her hair down the middle, as the top of her tresses waved down elegantly, before fawning over her shoulders with drama. Hints of chestnut brown weaved through the dark colors.

Kelly Rowland poses with Wyclef Jean at Tod’s “Summer in the Hamptons” dinner on Thursday, July 21. CREDIT: BFA

Summer is all about playfulness, vibrance, and comfort. The mixture of heat with style limits the assortment of shoes that can be worn. These white strappy thong sandals were a match for the dress, as the hints of white teasing throughout the mini-dress were well paired with these shoes. As Rowland celebrated the night, her choice of sandals would provide support and comfort while still obtaining a stylish aesthetic. These types of sandals would be great for many other summer activities like carnival festivities or picnics.

Throughout the night, Rowland took pictures with other celebrities. In her picture with Wyclef Jean, he was seen wearing mostly an all-white combination but chose to make a splash with rich blue New Balance sneakers. His accessories included a large wide brim hat and yellow aviator sunglasses to go along with his white ensemble. In Rowland’s picture with Laura Jordan, the other was wearing a summery yellow and white dress with a floral print spreading across the fabric.