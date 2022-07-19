Kelly Rowland Embraces Edginess on a See-Through Mugler Maxi Dress and Gladiator Sandal Heels For ‘Nope’ Premere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Rowland takes the little black dress to new heights at the premiere of “Nope.”

Another masterwork, by director, comedian and creative mind behind works like “Get Out” and “Us,” Jordan Peele, is set to hit the big screens this Friday. The excitement surrounding the film’s release warranted an even more exciting and star-studded premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18 in L.A., which Rowland attended.

Kelly Rowland at ‘Nope’ world premiere held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The singer-songwriter took to the carpet in a black Mugler maxi dress with intricate cut-outs and see-through fabric.

The strappy piece was fitted with an angular bodice that transitioned to sheer mesh fabric on the star’s midsection, a Mugler staple, progressing into the skirt that sat low on Rowland’s hips. The skirt attached at the front with cut-outs on either side of the singer’s hips, the fabric draping and naturally falling as the skirt tapered and thinned out down near the hem. Intricate cut-outs like the ones present on the gown have also become a staple of the French designer brand, the edgy style and re-brand of the fashion house skyrocketing it into popularity in recent years.

From Megan Thee Stallion to Bella Hadid, the brand has been seen on some of the biggest names, the brand only growing in popularity even after Tierry Mugler’s untimely death at the beginning of 2022.

The singer paired the edgy fitted gown with strappy black sandal heels. The style almost mimics a gladiator sandal but in black, the straps wound around Rowland’s ankles haphazardly, mimicking the straps on her dress. Even the cut-outs in the Mugler piece were mirrored in the shoes, seen in the geometric missing segments of the sandals.