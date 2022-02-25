Kelly Rowland Rocks Leggings, Royal Blue Crewneck and New Balances While Out in LA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Rowland was caught in her element, hanging with a pal, on Friday.

Sporting a low-key look, the 41-year-old former Destiny’s Child member was snapped laughing with a friend while out and about in West Hollywood. Rowland donned a royal blue crewneck sweatshirt featuring white embroidered lettering on the front paired with black leggings and monochromatic black New Balance sneakers.

Kelly Rowland is seen laughing with a friend while out in West Hollywood on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

It’s not hard to cop the four-time Grammy winner’s outfit. New Balance offers a myriad of different all-black casual, athletic and running styles to choose from. Depending on what you’re looking for, some silhouettes may be a bit pricier than others but all of the Boston-based brand’s shoes are reasonably affordable.

Kelly Rowland wears a royal blue sweatshirt with black leggings and black New Balance athletic shoes on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

She pulled the casual athletic ensemble together with a pair of sleek black rectangular frames and a small green quilted bag. Earlier this month on Feb. 11, the “Say My Name” singer celebrated her 41st birthday. On the day, she took to Instagram to share several sultry shots of herself donning a curve-hugging black bodysuit and sky-high black pumps with shades. She captioned the post: “1st Annual 40th Birthday Behavior!!😉😜

Shop all black sneakers like Kelly’s to get the look for yourself.

CREDIT: New Balance

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam 880v11, $135; newbalance.com

CREDIT: New Balance

To Buy: New Balance Fresh Foam 860v11, $135; newbalance.com

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature, $65; nike.com

