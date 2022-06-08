Kelly Rowland Is Colorful in Robe and Crop Top For Viral TikTok ‘Juicy Fruit’ Dance Challenge With Marsai Martin

Kelly Rowland and Marsai Martin are the most unexpected duo we didn’t know we needed. On Tuesday, Martin uploaded a hilarious TikTok video with Rowland as they participate in the new Juicy Fruit Dance Challenge. The video shows the “Black-ish” star and Grammy Award-winning singer dancing to Mtume’s, “Juicy Fruit” song only to pretend to hit each other on certain parts of the beat.

The video has already garnered over 800,000 views and immediately flooded with comments from fans enjoying their appearance together and claiming that hits looked so real.

To commemorate the moment, Rowland wore a multi-colored knee-length robe with a neon green two-piece set underneath. Her ensemble consisted of a crop top with pleated capri pants. Although her footwear was not visible it would be no surprise if the “Dilemma” singer finished off her look with pumps or sandals. Rowland often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. She also has a penchant for sleek sneakers, slides and lace-up boots.

Martin donned a sheer floral midi dress. The garment had short ruched sleeves and a slightly ruffled hemline. As for footwear, the 17-year-old actress and producer complemented the number with blue sneakers.

Rowland and Martin’s link up comes a month after Variety reported that the pair would star in the upcoming film, “Fantasy Football.” Rowland will play Martin’s mother in the movie. Martin eventually discovers that she can control her professional football player dad, played by Omari Hardwick on the field using EA Sports Madden NFL game.

