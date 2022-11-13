Kelly Rowland Gleams in Lavender Metallic Gown and Sparkling Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland glistened as she attended the 2022 Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The “Dilemma” singer wore a shining lavender Georges Chakra gown to the event. Rowland’s torso was covered in metallic spikes that created a unique asymmetrical neckline. The strapless gown featured a loose fitted skirt that featured a draped design that sat on the side of the gown and continued into her mini train. Rowland’s neck was decorated with a lavender scarf that cascaded onto the floor bringing more length to the look. The gown is from the designer’s Spring 2022 collection.

To add more shining details to the look, Rowland wore a set of diamond jewelry that featured an array of silver toned rings, a thin bracelet, and lavender dangle earrings.

The actress completed the look with sparkling open toe sandals. The metallic silver heels featured two embellished toe straps. The back of her sandals were hidden behind her draped gown but they seem to be supported by a stiletto heel.

Kelly Rowland and Ciara at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Rowland was styled by Kollin Carter who also styled Ciara’s look for the night that featured a Dolce & Gabbana suit and mesh pumps.

The singer kept her dark brown bob in a wet look with her glamorous makeup featuring a lavender smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Rowland worked with hairstylist Devante Turnbull and makeup artist Wendi Miyake to create this stunning look. When they are not working together on a look for the actress, the beauty duo can be seen working on other stars like Madonna, Paris Jackson, and Doja Cat.

The event was filled with notable stars like essica Alba, Lori Harvey, and Sofia Vergara. The annual fundraising gala was hosted by Paul Mitchell to bring recognition to people that contribute and support the charity like Kim Kardashian who was awarded the “Giving Tree Award” last night.