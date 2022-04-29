Kelly Rowland Suits Up With Peekaboo Bralette, Prada Loafers & Pinstripes for Jessica Alba’s Birthday Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Rowland went for a business glam look for Jessica Alba’s 41st birthday party in West Hollywood, Calif., yesterday.

The 41-year-old looked pretty in pinstripes for the star-studded occasion. She stepped out in a white matching suit with black vertical stripes. The blazer featured long lapels and two black single-breasted buttons and black buttons on the jacket’s cuffs. She layered the jacket over a white bralette. Her matching trousers had a wide-leg fit and fell just above her fabulous footwear.

Singer Kelly Rowland at Jessica Alba’s Birthday party at Delilah in West Hollywood on April, 28 2022. CREDIT: Splash

When it came to accessories, the musician kept it simple. She layered three gold necklaces, one with a green circular pendant. She also wore a short pearl choker necklace. The “Motivation” singer carried a metallic green padded purse with a long gold chain strap.

Detail of Kelly Rowland’s Prada loafers. CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, she wore a pair of black patent leather Prada platform loafers. The shoes featured a shiny upper with the signature inverted triangle logo on the top. The shoes featured a slight heel, giving the star a small lift.

Other attendees included Becky G and Jessica Simpson.

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. The “Dilemma” singer often wears pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in sandals, plus slides and lace-up boots.

The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear for JustFab.

Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s Paris Fashion Week statement shoe style.

Sharpen up your style in loafers.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Dandrea Slip On Tassel Loafer Flats, $105 (was $140).

To Buy: Dr. Martens Bethan Platform Casual Shoe, $150.

To Buy: Steve Madden Brenton Patent Leather Shoes, $60 (was $80).