Kelly Rowland Is Red-Hot in Beyoncé’s Snakeskin Sports Bra, Leggings & Heart-Stamped Sneakers From New Adidas x Ivy Park Collection

Kelly Rowland is setting the mood for Valentine’s Day thanks to some help from Beyoncé. The R&B songstress dropped a series of images on Instagram on Wednesday posing in some pieces from the new “Ivy Heart” collection. The new line is the latest installment of Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.

The “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress drove her fans wild as she looked red-hot in the series of photos. In one of the flicks, she holds a small mirror while puckering her lips with bright red lipstick. In another shot she lays on a lawn and shows off her outfit in front of a garden background.

“Thanks sis,” she captioned the shots.

Rowland wore an Allover Triangle Print 2.0 Bra. The red snakeskin sports bra includes integrated hearts in celebration of self-love. The bandeau also features bright shock-pink accents that help to elevate the look and a strappy T-back design.

The “Bump Like This” artist complemented her top with the Adidas x Ivy Park Allover Tights. The flexible and body-hugging fit of the leggings encourage a full range of motion so you can move without restriction. The tights include a power mesh on the interior, which offers breathability, contrasting stitching and the signature 3-stripes pop in bright pink along the sides of the legs.

The Grammy Award winner paired her activewear with a satin panel cap, a crystal silver choker and burgundy frames. When it came down to footwear, Rowland finished off her look with the Adidas Stan Smith Dipped “Ivy Heart” trainers. When combined together, the soles of the shoes create a heart design. The new sneakers completely subverts the original silhouette, molding its upper out of an off-white and tumbled leather. The shoe is doubly unique as it dips its midsole in a rubber casing.

The lateral side of the Ivy Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Ivy Heart.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The collaboration is available on Adidas.com and in select stores. The love-inspired collection features 30 apparel styles, 10 accessories and five footwear styles.

