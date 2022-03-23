Kelly Rowland Glows on Stage in See-Through Orange Rope Dress & Gold Rope-Shaped Heels iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelly Rowland was on the scene last night as she attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles to present Megan Thee Stallion with the Trailblazer Award.

The 41-year-old singer donned a see-through orange rope dress featuring a fringe-embellished skirt and sleeves from Georges Hobeika. Styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, she also wore dangling statement earrings and sandals by Toronto-based designer Jennifer Le. Rowland chose Le’s gold “Rope Chain” sandals made of snakeskin-embossed metallic leather.

Kelly Rowland presents Megan Thee Stallion with the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Variety

The footwear costs $429 and incorporates two ankle straps, one done in a rope chain design and another adorned with crystals. The 4.3-inch stiletto heel is designed to look like a rope as well. The double straps across the toe are embellished with crystals for a shimmering effect.

Jennifer Le’s gold ‘Rope Chain’ sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage to perform in a dazzling red bodysuit and matching lace-up booties with a sparkling finish. As the rapper accepted the award, she praised the former Destiny’s Child member, saying: “First of all, girl, thank you Kelly for presenting me with this award because miss ma’am you know you’re a Houston legend, and we love you.”

Megan Thee Stallion hits the stage in a dazzling red bodysuit and sparky red booties featuring a lace-up front. CREDIT: Variety

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event, hosted by LL Cool J, awarded the annual Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez, who also performed her songs “Get Right” and “On My Way.”

The event’s top awards were given to Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X, among others. Attendees included stars across music, movies and TV, including Avril Lavigne, Willow Smith, Nicole Scherzinger and Taylor Momsen.

See more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.