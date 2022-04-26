Kelly Rowland Pops in Green Sweater Mini Dress & Tan Pointy Pumps for Book Press Tour on ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Rowland looked cozy and cool on Tuesday morning in NYC on her way to ABC studios. She appeared on “Good Morning America” to talk about her new book, “Always With You, Always With Me.”

While on the morning segment, Rowland wore a bright teal dress. Her sweater dress featured long sleeves as well as a high neck. Stitching throughout added interest with a subtle geometric pattern.

Rowland at ABC Studios on April 26. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Rowland added long drop earrings to her look as well as a few dainty rings, but otherwise let her dress take center stage.

The former Destiny’s Child member slipped into a pair of sleek heels for her appearance. She wore tan pointed-toe heels in a patent leather finish from Sarah Flint. Her thin stilettos reached 4 inches in height. The Perfect Pump 100 retails for $445 on Sarah Flint’s website.

A closer look at Rowland’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The classic style has gained prominence in closets everywhere now that live events are back. Stars like Zendaya, Khloe Kardashian and Nicky Hilton have all worn the silhouette recently.

Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 100 CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. The “Dilemma” singer often wears pumps and sandals on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in sandals, plus slides and lace-up boots.

The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

Discover Rowland’s shoe style at Paris Fashion Week in the gallery.

