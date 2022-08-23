Kelly Rowland Dances in Fendi Pajama Slippers to Destiny’s Child Music During Cooking Lesson With Her Sons

Kelly Rowland has a new special assistant in the kitchen: her oldest son.

The artist recently took to Instagram to share a wholesome video of her cooking in the kitchen while whipping up a classic breakfast meal: pancakes. In the post, Rowland dances to Destiny Child’s “So Good” as she makes the staple morning treat for her two sons, the 7-year-old Titan Jewell Weatherspoon and 1-year-old Noah Jon Weatherspoon. Titan assists his mom by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl and then gives his little brother a precious hug.

Rowland wears an Alaïa Paris classic white tee and black track pants. For footwear, she opted for a pair of fuzzy Fendi pajama slippers, fitting for relaxed, stay-at-home wear.

Before the video, Rowland shared a series of introductory clips on her Instagram Stories; she discussed the making behind her favorite morning-time smoothie, which she says consists of strawberries, bananas, dates, walnuts, spirit dust ice by Moon Juice, and Silk Milk. Rowland styled her morning outfit with an eclectic jewelry set comprising a gold chain necklace, multicolor beaded and embellished bracelets, and various hoop, drop, and stud earrings.

While at home, Rowland embraces a relaxed, comfort-focused style, she is no stranger to megastar glamour. She recently stunned in a golden yellow dress and heels for actress and “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin’s 18th birthday party earlier this month. Her off-the-shoulder ensemble embodied regal style with a modern twist as it featured an opera gloves arrangement, ruched gathering, and an asymmetrical slit. She stepped out with a green shoulder bag, chandelier earrings, and a pearl necklace set to accessorize.

Last year, she made her entrance into the fashion design world, releasing a collaborative collection with JustFab, where she premiered a series of style-forward ready-to-wear top, dress, and shoe styles with the digital retailer.

PHOTO: Kelly Rowland’s Paris Fashion Week Statement Shoe Style