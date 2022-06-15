×
Glowing in Green, Kelly Rowland Sings With Coldplay in Jumpsuit & Unexpected ‘Dark Mocha’ Shoes

Fans that attended the Atlanta date of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium were in for a treat. The British pop-rock band surprised the crowd with a guest appearance from Kelly Rowland. The five-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress joined Chris Martin onstage to perform a signature Destiny Child’s hit: “Independent Women Part 1.”

Following her appearance, Rowland took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment when Martin brought her on stage. “I LOVE @coldplay FOREVER! & if you haven’t been to the show, WTF are you waiting on? EPIC EPIC EPIC EPIC!” she wrote under the upload.

In true fashion form, Rowland was stylishly dressed for the occasion. The “Motivation” singer wore a shiny green jumpsuit. The garment had low V-cut neckline, a large bow on the bodice and a cutout at the center. She styled her hair curly and opted for soft glam with a glossy pout. To let her look do all of the talking, she accessorized with hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

When it came down to the shoes, Rowland stuck to a cozy vibe by rounding out her look with the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Dark Mocha.’ The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Dark Mocha’ features a distinctive palette that calls to mind Travis Scott’s highly coveted Air Jordan 1 collaboration from 2019. The upper has an off-white leather base with contrasting black leather overlays on the eyestay and toe. Brown nubuck is utilized on the heel overlay and collar flap, accented with a classic Wings logo on the lateral side.

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

