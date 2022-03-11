Kelly Rowland Jets Off in the Chicest Loungewear Outfit & Quilted Slides With Her Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Rowland even knows how to make a jet ride a stylish event.

The “Motivation” singer posted a video on Instagram Wednesday catching a flight in a chic look featuring her children Titan and Noah Weatherspoon.

For shoes, Rowland went with a pair of neutral-colored woven sandals that were flat and provided a breezy feel to her ensemble.

The Destiny’s Child alum threw on a matching pleated blue outfit that consisted of an oversized, boxy short-sleeve top with a small V-neckline. And on the lower half, she went with a pair of equally baggy trousers that had pleats for a unified appearance.

Rowland kept the accessories simple with silver bracelets, a few mixed gold and silver necklaces, chic metallic outlined sunglasses and chunky dangling earrings.

When it comes to her sartorial tastes, Rowland has a refined interest that comes across flawlessly. For example, on her Instagram feed, she often wears printed separates and edgy bodysuits that showcase her affinity for flair and construction. Recently, we’ve seen her showcase her sporty side in a royal blue crewneck, leggings and New Balance sneakers.

The “Like This” singer has also made room for herself in the fashion industry, and last year, she collaborated with JustFab to create a line of footwear within three capsules, all designed by Rowland.

Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s Paris fashion week statement shoe style.

