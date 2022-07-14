Kelly Ripa Can’t Stop Wearing Vibrant Prints This Summer on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Kelly Ripa has been all about colorful, printed looks on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this summer.

In each of the popular ABC morning program’s cooking segments since June, the famous talk show host has shown off an outfit that features a standout print and vivid colors. Today, for instance, Ripa donned a silky black top with ruched dealing on the sleeves tucked into a flouncy Adam Lippes skirt printed with vibrant multicolored flowers. She completed the ensemble with elegant white pointed pumps.

Kelly Ripa chats with someone on set during a break from the talk show’s cooking segment on July 14, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, last week on July 7, the former soap opera and sitcom star wore a classic white button-up with another ankle-skimming A-line skirt, this time a red and white paisley skirt by Mara Hoffman. For footwear, she sported a pair of sunny yellow suede sandals that fastened at the ankle.

Kelly Ripa wearing a white shirt with a red and white patterned skirt and yellow sandals on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Then on June 2, Ripa opted for a satiny black pleated shirt dress covered in red, purple, yellow, blue and green flowers. The 51-year-old mother of three — who is known for her ladylike style — complemented the midi frock with sparkly red platform slingback clogs with an open toe.

Kelly Ripa wearing a black floral-printed dress and sparkly red open-toe clogs on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Over the years, Kelly Ripa’s on-air style has typically been made up of skirts and dresses in various prints, from polka to plaid. Though, occasinally, she’ll switch things up and step out in all one color or a sleek look with pants. She’s actually worn a Rivet Utility “Bigwig” jumpsuit on the show several times in 2022 so far.