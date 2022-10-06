Kelly Ripa Slips on Pink Metallic Stilettos & Black Jumpsuit for ‘Seth Meyers’

Kelly Ripa was a special guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday. Ripa discussed her new NYT bestseller, “Live Wire,” in sleek style.

The Emmy-winning talk show host was all smiles as she sported a black jumpsuit with gold metal buttons. The jumpsuit featured a blazer-style top and three-quarter-length cuffed sleeves. Peeking through the neckline, of course, was a hot pink top to match the actress’ footwear.

Actress/Talk Show Host Kelly Ripa during an interview with host Seth Meyers. CREDIT: Paula Lobo/NBC

Ripa accessorized with jewelry including a dainty gold necklace, multicolor rhinestone bracelet and rings. The talk show host wore her blond hair in waves and a center part. For make-up, Ripa opted for a neutral palette of eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

Adding a vibrant pop of color to the outfit, the actress slipped into her favorite pink metallic stilettos by Gianvito Rossi. The pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette and the patent leather they were made from gave off an eye-catching shine.

Actress/Talk Show Host Kelly Ripa during an interview with host Seth Meyers. CREDIT: Paula Lobo/NBC

Ripa has always had a vibrant personal style. The actress is known for her colorful prints of choice, especially on the set of her talk show “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” She often steps out in dresses and skirts but is not afraid to switch things up as she did on “Late Night Show with Seth Meyers”. As for footwear, she is often seen walking in different pairs by Gianvito Rossi.

