Kelly Ripa Slips On Bedazzled Pumps & Lace Midi Dress To Promote New Book ‘Live Wire’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Kelly Rippa sat down with Jimmy Fallon in an episode that aired yesterday on “The Tonight Show.” Ripa and Fallon played “The Long-Winded Challenge” and discussed everything from the actress’ struggles writing her new book, “Live Wire” to comedically kissing her husband Mark Consuelos, all while Ripa was wearing a midi dress and whimsical heels.

Kelly Ripa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Dressed in black, the talk show host’s outfit consisted of a mock neck long sleeve garment with a black lace overlay, completed only with a small side slit up Ripa’s thigh. The star donned little to no visible jewelry beyond a single silver ring, and wore her short blond lob in waves parted down the middle. Ripa’s makeup was light and bronzy to match the dreamy nature of her outfit.

Upping the ante, Ripa stepped into bedazzled wine-colored pumps that would put Dorthy to shame, boasting substantial block heels, around three to four inches in height. The sparkle of the “All My Children” actress’ footwear, while subtle, added immensely to her mainly neutrals-oriented ensemble by breaking up all the lace and black.

Over the years, Ripa’s on-air style has typically been made up of skirts and dresses in various prints, from polka to plaid. Though, occasionally, she’ll switch things up and step out in all one color or a sleek look with pants. Her recent “Live with Kelly and Ryan” dress has consisted of a Rivet Utility “Bigwig” jumpsuits and pointed-toe pumps in a multitude of colors and styles.

One of her most recent looks on her own show saw Ripa wearing a silky black collared top with ruched dealing on the sleeves, the blouse tucked neatly away into a flouncy Adam Lippes skirt printed with vibrant multicolored flowers. She further completed the ensemble with elegant stiletto style white pointed pumps.

