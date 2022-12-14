Kelly Clarkson Looks Celestial in Starry Blue Dress & Hidden Heels on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale

Kelly Clarkson brought stars to the season 22 finale of “The Voice” which aired yesterday on NBC. The singer and talk show host graced the stage for a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?” from her album “When Christmas Comes Around.”

Clarkson went festive for the special occasion in a show-stopping dramatic blue gown by Gucci.

Kelly Clarkson on the season 22 finale of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The “Stronger” songstress’ look was sequined and billowing, made out of velvet fabric. The floor-length style was completed with a sequined silver belt and lengthy sleeves likened to those on a traditional kimono. The dress is from Gucci’s “Cosmogonies” collection, which was inspired by stars and galaxies.

Clarkson wore her lengthy blond tresses down and parted in the middle. It appeared that the television personality did not wear any jewelry in order to shine a spotlight on the dress she wore.

Kelly Clarkson on the season 22 finale of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Although they weren’t visible in any of the images, Clarkson’s shoe style often ranges from bohemian to edgy. The “Stronger” artist often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers, and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, the entertainer often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain — plus affordable labels like ASOS.

Kelly Clarkson on the season 22 finale of “The Voice.” CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Always one for a holiday celebration, Clarkson wore a festive-looking dress on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” during Halloween. A lover of the spooky season, it only felt right that Clarkson dressed in a ghostly ensemble. Clarkson was dressed in a long floor-length off-white gown that had her looking like a magical being.

