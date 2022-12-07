Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program.

The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material.

Kelly Clarkson, recipient of The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 award for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Dec. 6 at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain.

The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled gown. She admitted that she eschewed a pair of heels for the event — joking that at 5-foot-3 she struggled to reach the microphone without height-boosting footwear.

She most likely slipped into a pair of vibrant boots or classic flats. Throughout her long and successful career, Clarkson has been seen in a variety of styles from bohemian to edgy. The “Stronger” singer gravitates towards ankle boots or trendy kitten heels from designer labels like Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent and Saint Laurent. If she is attending a red carpet event like this one, the former “Voice” judge often slips into sparkling pointed-toe pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Balmain.

Shania Twain, left, and Kelly Clarkson pose backstage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Clarkson kept her honey blond locks in an updo style with two face framing pieces that brought attention to her minimal makeup that featured a glistening eye look and a nude pink lip.

(L-R): Mariska Hargitay, Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

