Kelly Clarkson’s Little Black Dress Comes With Shimmering Prints & Versatile Ankle Boots for ‘American Song Contest’

Kelly Clarkson added a unique flair to the little black dress with sparkles and leather ruched boots on Monday for “American Song Contest.”
The “Since U Been Gone” singer slipped into a fashionable mini dress that featured puffy sleeves, a V-neck neckline, and a flowing pleated bottom. When it came to accessories, the star kept it simple. She wore a simple pair of thick, oversized silver hoop earrings.
On her feet, she wore a pair of black leather ankle boots with a pointed toe and scrunched aesthetic giving her look an edgy flair. The shoes gave Clarkson some height with their thin heel.
The entertainer posed with her co-host Snoop Dogg, who wore a casual tracksuit. The white set featured beige shoulder pads and a graphic printed on the front. On his feet, he wore a pair of high-top gray Converse sneakers with bright orange laces.
This is not the first time Clarkson has worn these booties on the show. Last month, she matched the same shoes with a pink, orange and green animal-print minidress that had long sleeves for a tidy finish.
When it comes to Clarkson’s style, she tends to gravitate towards refined and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a glittery seafoam dress with oversized flowy sleeves coordinated with black leather ankle boots. She also wore a metallic gold lame off-the-shoulder paired with brown round-toe shoes recently for a striking appearance while attending another red carpet for “American Song Contest.” For shoes, Clarkson typically slips her feet into ankle boots, heeled sandals and chic pumps that align with her versatile closet.
