Kelly Clarkson Goes Wild for Animal Prints in Vibrant Minidress & Boots for ‘American Song Contest’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson gives a lesson in wearing effervescent colors and daring prints.

The “Because of You” singer was spotted on the purple carpet yesterday in LA wearing a vibrant and eye-catching look for her and her co-host Snoop Dogg’s show, “American Song Contest.”

Kelly Clarkson on the red carpet for ‘American Song Contest’ on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Clarkson wore a pink, orange and green animal print minidress that had long sleeves for a tidy finish. The garment also had a zipper down the middle that was gold and reflected in the light creating a V-shape design on the front. Also, around the waist was a glittery black belt that further elevated her fun, flowy dress.

Clarkson went simple with her accessories and chose a pair of black leggings and gold hoop earrings for a sophisticated and minimal touch.

Related Britney Spears Flatters Her Growing Baby Bump in Eyelet Crop Top & Y2K Low-Rise Jeans With Versatile Ankle Boots Doja Cat Takes the Coachella Stage in Flame Bralette, Tiger Stripe Micro Mini Skirt & Shiny Pink Thigh-High Boots Shania Twain Sparkles in Sequined Minidress for a Duet With Harry Styles at 2022 Coachella

A closer look at Kelly Clarkson’s black ankle booties. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Clarkson donned black leather ankle booties. The shoes had a pointed-toe style and had a height of approximately 2 inches.

When it comes to Clarkson’s clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards refined and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a glittery seafoam dress with oversized flowy sleeves coordinated with black leather ankle boots. She also wore a metallic gold lame off-the-shoulder paired with brown round-toe shoes recently for a striking appearance while attending another red carpet for “American Song Contest.” For shoes, Clarkson typically slips her feet into ankle boots, heeled sandals and chic pumps that align with her versatile closet.

Back in the early ‘00s, Clarkson made a splash in the fashion industry by starring in clothing ads for Candie’s.

Click through the gallery to see Clarkson’s style evolution through the years.

Put on a pair of black booties for a stylish touch.

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Oriel 95 Black Nappa Leather Boots, $1,050.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Codie Block-Heel Booties, $80 (was $160).

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie, $36.