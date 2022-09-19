Kelly Clarkson Goes Edgy In Maxi Dress With Pointy Shoulders & Stiletto Boots to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson has received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Twenty years after she won the inaugural season of “American Idol,” the singer was recognized with the 2,733rd star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles today.

The Emmy Award-winning talk show host was joined by her two children River and Remington Blackstock as well as former “American Idol” judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. Clarkson looked chic for the occasion, posing for photos in a black velvet dress. The piece had pointy shoulder pads, a scooped sweetheart neckline and slightly flared skirt.

(L-R) River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock attend the Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony for their mother Kelly Clarkson on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up her look, the “Because of You” hitmaker accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and several midi rings. Clarkson pinned some of her straight hair back and let two strands frame her face. For glam, she went with winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter gave her outfit a slick boost with black stiletto boots. The slip-on silhouette had a chunky, pointy outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

(L-R) Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, and Paula Abdul attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame star ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clarkson’s shoe style ranges from bohemian to edgy. The “Stronger” artist often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, the entertainer often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain — plus affordable labels like ASOS.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Clarkson’s bold style evolution.