Kelly Clarkson Shines in a Metallic Gold Dress & Brown Pumps for ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson radiated in gold on the purple carpet for the “American Song Contest” in Los Angeles on Monday night, where she serves as co-host alongside Snoop Dogg.

For the outfit, the “I Do Not Hook Up” singer wore a gold lamé dress that featured an off-the-shoulder and halter design. A shiny coordinating belt and a string of black buttons finished off her metallic look. The gown had a sweetheart neckline and also had a floor-length hemline which upped the ante of her darling piece.

Kelly Clarkson at the “American Song Contest” in Los Angeles on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Clarkson opted to go sleek when it came to her accessories, wearing a pair of eye-catching dangling gold earrings and matching rings for a monochromatic finish.

Although there wasn’t a clear shot of Clarkson’s shoes, a brown round-toe shoe peeked out from under her skirt.

Clarkson’s fashion aesthetic tends to be modern and refined. For example, she recently donned a glittery seafoam dress adorned in black and white sequins that had oversized flowy sleeves paired with black ankle boots for a bold look while on the purple carpet for “American Song Contest.” Also, she wore a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette with black leather ankle booties for an edgy look while arriving at the same show.

