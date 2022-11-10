Kelly Clarkson Slips On Chain Boots & Denim Dress To Perform ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ at CMA Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson hit the stage at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards last night. The singer performed the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce.

Clarkson wore a silver-studded, dark-blue denim dress with a flared skirt, a waist cinched in by two slim black leather belts, and full-capped sleeves. Clarkson styled the look further with large silver hoop earrings, brushed-out beachy-blond waves, and sheer black tights.

Kelly Clarkson at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Clarkson slipped on a pair of satin short boots. The singer wore the Crescent Stretch Boot Short by Zimmermann. The $900 style featured a 3.3-inch block heel, chain detailing and a gold accent shaped like a crescent moon.

Crescent Stretch Boot Short by Zimmermann CREDIT: Zimmermann

Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CMA Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

