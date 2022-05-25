×
Kelly Clarkson Brings Heat to the Kitchen in Witchy Boots With Chef Joshua Weissman & Jojo Siwa

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Kelly Clarkson cooked up sleek style on her namesake talk show on Tuesday as she welcomed chef Joshua Weissman and Jojo Siwa. The singer donned a head-to-toe black outfit, including a dress with tiered layers and ankle boots.

The bodice was a matte black that resembled a bustier and then flowed out. The dress also has puffed balloon sleeves to match the tiering of the layers, a wonderful and very unique silhouette that Clarkson was owning.

The hitmaker complemented the mini dress with semi-sheer tights and leather ankle boots that had a silhouette that evoked witchy vibes. The footwear’s glossy leather made the material look ruched. Featuring a pointy toe and a kitten heel, the details added some of that witchery.

A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more — and Clarkson put the silhouette to good use.

She kept her hands and wrists bare, settling for an absence of jewelry, which is a good complement to the dress because of how much it speaks for itself. However, she does accessorize with her necklaces.

To finish things off Clarkson kept her hair down. With darker roots and honey blond locks — it contrasts the very black outfit with some light. Her makeup meshed well with her tights, as she goes for a nude lip and darker eyes.

This outfit is perfect for this episode as it works with her show’s set, sitting down on a gray couch while speaking to another guest, Jojo Siwa.

Siwa, who also looked great for the episode, wore an acid-wash jumpsuit with ruching at her waist and a pair of bedazzled Dr. Martens shoes that match her curly pixie cut.

Slip into a pair of these black booties.

See more of Clarkson’s style through the years.

