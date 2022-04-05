×
Kelly Clarkson Serves Glittery Glamour in Sequined Mini Dress & Ankle Boots for ‘American Song Contest’ With Snoop Dogg

By Ashley Rushford
Kelly Clarkson had all eyes on her as she arrived at the third week of “American Song Contest” on Monday. The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker joined Snoop Dogg to reveal the qualifiers that will advance to the semifinals.

Clarkson pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the music competition series. The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer looked glamorous in a glittery seafoam dress. The loose-fitting garment was decorated with black and white sequins and featured oversized flowy sleeves and ruched details on the midsection. She contrasted her sparkly mini dress with form-fitting black leggings.

Kelly Clarkson, American Song Contest, Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson at ‘American Song Content’ Week 3 on April 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, American Song Contest
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg at ‘American Song Contest’ on April 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The “Because Of You” artist swept her signature caramel-colored tresses to one side and styled her hair in soft waves. To let her outfit do all of the talking, she added soft glam with a glossy neutral pout and accessorized with small dainty earrings.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST -- “The Live Qualifiers Part 3” Episode 103 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Kelly Clarkson arrives on the purple carpet at Week 3 of ‘American Song Contest’ on April 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

To complete everything, the “American Idol” winner slipped into a pair of black ankle boots. The leather silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and a zip closure on the inner sole. Ankle boots have remained as one of the top boot trends due to their versatility and comfort. Ranging in styles from leather to suede and prints, the particular piece of footwear is a cornerstone for all seasons.

Kelly Clarkson, Ankle Boots
A closer look at Kelly Clarkson’s pointy black ankle boots on ‘American Song Contest’ on April 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Clarkson has a shoe wardrobe that includes various boot styles with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. She also tends to gravitate towards embellished pumps and sandals from Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain.

Add an edge to your ensemble with black pointy boots.

London Rag Mlient Boot
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: London Rag Mlient Boot, $90

Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart 100 Stretch Bootie, $595

Journee Collection Veralee Booties
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Journee Collection Veralee Booties, $100

