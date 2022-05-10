Kelly Clarkson Goes Edgy in Balmain Chain Mini Dress & Stella McCartney Platforms for ‘American Song Contest’ Finale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson celebrated the much-anticipated finale of “American Song Contest” in a gloriously glam and edgy look fit for the occasion. The singer and “American Song Contest” host went rocker-chic for the finale event, donning chains, leather, and a good dose of sparkle for the May 9 episode.

Clarkson wore a sparkling form-fitting black mini dress by Balmain, which featured thin gold chains draped down the front panel. The dress, which featured statement shoulder pads, also featured larger chain detailing down the sleeves, around the high neckline, and down the sides. The judge wore a pair of opaque black tights under the dress, slipping on a pair of chunky Stella McCartney platform leather boots to match the overall feel.

Kelly Clarkson poses in a Balmain dress and Stella McCartney boots for the “American Song Contest” finale. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Clarkson accessorized with gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings. The star also had her nails painted a metallic gold color, adding to the overall polished look.

Kelly Clarkson poses in Balmain and Stella McCartney for the “American Song Contest” finale. CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Clarkson, who was the first winner of “American Idol” in 2002, was there to congratulate the first-ever winner of “American Song Contest.” AleXa, a K-pop singer from Oklahoma, won the title with her dance-pop song “Wonderland.” The competition show, which is a country-wide song contest similar to Eurovision, was hosted by Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. AleXa won the title after beating out fellow competitors from all 50 states and six U.S. territories.

See more of Clarkson’s style through the years.

Slip into a pair of these black booties.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo To Buy: Jimmy Choo Oriel 95 Black Nappa Leather Boots, $1,050.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Codie Block-Heel Booties, $80 (was $160).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Cileste Bootie, $36.